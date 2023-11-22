G-Dragon takes legal action against “malicious comments” amid drug investigation

South Korean musician G-Dragon says he will pursue legal action against “malicious comments about him” amid his ongoing drug investigation.

G-Dragon’s lawyer, Kim Su-hyeon, said today (November 22) that the K-pop star would be “taking legal action against those who posted malicious comments about him, including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, spreading false information and malicious slander”, per Yonhap News Agency.

Kim added that they have a “zero-tolerance policy” and are preparing to file complaints with investigative agencies using evidence they have collected through self-monitoring and reports from fans.

The move comes just a day after South Korean news media reported that G-Dragon’s hair and nails have tested negative for drugs. The tests were carried out by the police at the request of the K-pop idol, after his urine had first tested negative for drugs on November 6.

The Big Bang member had initially been booked by South Korean police for suspected drug use in October 2023. A day after news broke, G-Dragon denied the allegations in a statement, which was released through his lawyer, saying that he has “never used drugs”.

Last week, G-Dragon broke his silence on his ongoing drug investigation with an appearance on the South Korean news network Yonhap News TV. During the interview, the musician continued to deny the drug use allegations.

G-Dragon is the latest South Korean celebrity to be investigated by police over alleged drug use, following Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun and Hellbound star Yoo Ah-in.