G-Dragon on his upcoming album: “It’s been a long time”

South Korean celebrity G-Dragon has opened up about his much-anticipated comeback as a musician.

G-Dragon recently graced the cover of Elle Korea and spoke to the fashion magazine about this upcoming return as a musician. The K-pop idol last solo music release was his 2017 mini-album ‘Kwon Ji Yong’.

“As it’s been a long time since I’ve promoted as singer G-Dragon, I’m working [on the album] with a fun and excited heart,” he told Elle Korea, as translated by Soompi. “I think I’ll also be able to know what kind of emotions I have now once the songs are complete. I’m looking forward to it myself.”

Advertisement

The Big Bang member also teased the lyrical content of the songs, saying that he “[tries] to communicate through music” as it is “the best way to understand myself”.

“When I look back on the emotions I’ve let out in songs over the years, there’s nothing that doesn’t come from my own experiences,” G-Dragon added.

In January 2023, G-Dragon revealed that he was working on a new album. The singer shared the update during a video where he discussed his plans for the year. In March, the singer doubled down on that sentiment, telling Harper’s Bazaar Korea that he has a new project in the works.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon‘s exclusive contract with YG Entertainment came to an end earlier this month, as confirmed by the K-pop agency. However, YG Entertainment said that it is still working with G-Dragon on other activities, such as commercial work.

At the time, YG Entertainment added that it “plans to discuss an additional contract with G-Dragon when he resumes his musical activities”.