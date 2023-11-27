G-Dragon’s travel ban lifted by South Korean police

South Korean police have lifted a travel ban placed on musician G-Dragon, who is currently under investigation for suspected drug use.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency has reportedly notified G-Dragon that it would not be extending a travel ban that was placed on the singer amid his ongoing investigation, according to The Korea Times.

The travel ban on G-Dragon had expired on Saturday (November 25), following the police’s decision to not requesting an extension. The move comes just days after the Big Bang member had reportedly test negative for drugs in his hair and nails.

G-Dragon was booked by South Korean police on suspected drug use in late-October. A day later, the Big Bang member released a statement through his lawyer denying the allegations against him, claiming that he has “never used drugs”.

On November 6, the musician appeared for police questioning and a urine drug test. Following the session, G-Dragon told media that he tested negative for drugs and had “asked the police to carry out an emergency extensive test”.

Earlier this month, G-Dragon reiterated his innocence during an appearance on South Korean news network Yonhap News TV. During the interview, he also denied allegations that he had tried to “tamper with evidence”.

G-Dragon is the latest South Korean celebrity to be investigated by police over alleged drug use, following Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun and Hellbound star Yoo Ah-in.

Meanwhile, The Korea Times reports that Lee’s travel ban has been extended in connection with his ongoing drug use investigation. The actor also recently tested negative for drug use in his hair, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.