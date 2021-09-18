G-Eazy and Demi Lovato team up for raw new single ‘Breakdown’

G-Eazy and Demi Lovato have teamed up for a new collaborative single, the raw and aptly titled ‘Breakdown’.

The track sees both stars confront their demons, with G-Eazy rapping about the pressure and scrutiny that comes from being in the spotlight.

It arrived alongside an accompanying music video, directed by G-Eazy’s frequent collaborator, Daniel CZ. In it, the rapper and Lovato face the various media headlines they’ve made over the years, including Lovato’s 2018 drug overdose and G-Eazy’s arrest and assault charges that same year. Watch it below.

“I’ve got big plans but none of them feel like mine,” Lovato shared on social media at the time of the song’s release, quoting its lyrics.

“Thank you @G_Eazy for sharing this song with me.”

It comes just days after G-Eazy was arrested and charged with assault in New York for allegedly punching two men outside a hotel. The assault charges referred to in the song however date back to 2018, when he punched a security guard outside a club in Stockholm. He was also charged with drug possession.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced the long-awaited follow up to his 2014 album ‘These Things Happen’ would be arriving in late September. Titled ‘These Things Happen Too’, it’ll feature ‘Breakdown’ and another new cut, ‘The Announcement’.

Elsewhere, a teaser trailer for Lovato’s upcoming series ‘Unidentified With Demi Lovato’ was recently aired, in which they dub themself a “UFO experiencer”.

The four-part unscripted show will debut on streaming platform Peacock on September 30.