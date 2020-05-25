G-Eazy announces new album ‘Everything’s Strange Here’

G-Eazy has shared details of a new album called ‘Everything’s Strange Here’ – watch the video for its first track below.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Beautiful & Damned’ is set for release on June 5, and if the Bay Area rapper’s new single, ‘Free Porn, Cheap Drugs’, is anything to go by then his upcoming album might be focused more on singing than rapping.

On the new song, G-Eazy sings: “This vicious cycle spins and spins/ It picks back up where it begins/ Is this how the story ends?/ Free porn, cheap drugs, and late night friends/ The bender bends/ Where are my friends?”

Sharing the artwork for ‘Everything’s Strange Here’, G-Eazy wrote: “8 weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this. The world has been turned upside down and inside out — but a lot of us have had the opportunity to self reflect and evolve.

“This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure – it’s me. Take it or leave it – this is how I feel.”

He revealed that the sequel to his 2014 album ‘These Things Happen’ is also on the way, tweeting: “These Things Happen Too, right around the corner.”

Earlier this month, G-Eazy shared a pair of covers recorded from lockdown, taking on The xx‘s 2009 track ‘VCR’, and Bob Dylan‘s 1963 classic ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’.

They’re not the first classic tracks covered by G-Eazy since going into isolation due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Last month, he shared a moody pop version of Radiohead‘s 1992 single ‘Creep’, for which he enlisted actress Ashley Benson, who he was later rumoured to be dating.

He also shared his take on The Beatles‘ ‘I’m So Tired’, which appeared on the group’s self-titled so-called ‘White Album’ in 1968.