G-Eazy arrested and charged with assault

G-Eazy has been arrested and charged with assaulting two men outside of a hotel in New York, it has been reported.

An altercation between the three men allegedly took place outside The Standard hotel in Manhattan on Friday (September 10).

According to Billboard, the rapper is claimed to have punched both men in the face at approximately 1am. Neither of the men were hospitalised due to the alleged incident, although they accused the star of “causing pain and redness”.

G-Eazy was arrested on Monday (September 13), one day after attending the MTV VMAs in Brooklyn. Police told NBC that he had been arrested on misdemeanour charges and was released after being given a ticket to appear in court at a later date. That date has not been disclosed.

The rapper has not commented publicly on the charges at the time of writing. NME has contacted representatives for G-Eazy for official comment.

He was previously arrested in 2018 for punching a security guard outside a club in Stockholm, as well as possession of and use of narcotics. G-Eazy pled guilty to those charges and was sentenced to probation.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced details of his new album ‘These Things Happen Too’. It will be the long-awaited sequel to his 2014 album ‘These Things Happen’.

“I know it’s been a long, long time..,” he said when sharing the trailer on social media. The album will “showcase G’s multi-faceted artistry with a diverse, yet eclectic body of work”, according to a press release.

“These Things Happen Too’ highlights G’s growth since his debut LP, while also paying homage to its now classic and fan-favourite tracks.”