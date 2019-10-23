G-Eazy on how Kid Cudi helped settle his feud with Machine Gun Kelly

"It's about spreading love"

G-Eazy has explained how Kid Cudi helped him settle his feud with Machine Gun Kelly.

In September 2018, G-Easy and MGK traded repeated insults over their respective relationships with pop star Halsey. Earlier this year, however, the two rappers appeared to set aside their differences as they performed together at a Las Vegas nightclub.

In a recent interview on US radio station Real 92.3 Los Angeles, the Oakland artist revealed that he and the ‘Rap Devil’ star had called a truce around a month before the club show took place.

“I was in Paris Fashion Week and I’m sitting at a table with Push, Pharrell,” G-Eazy said. “And then Don C tap me, he’s like, ‘Yo, Cudi wants to holler at you.’ I’m like, ‘What?’

“We talk for a minute and he’s like, ‘G, you just gotta do one thing for me, man. Promise me you’ll do it.’ And I’m like, ‘Huh?'” he continued. “He’s like, ‘Bro, you and Kells gotta make peace.’ And I kid you not, at this moment, Kells was walking into this party.”

G-Easy went on to explain that “life is [too] short” for such negativity, adding: “It’s about spreading love. Let’s all get money, stay positive and let’s just do good shit.”

It was previously reported that Eminem was “the mastermind behind the make-up” after urging the pair to make amends following an “intervention”.

Earlier this year, G-Eazy revealed his desire to portray Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic. The film’s director later confirmed that Austin Butler will take on the role for the project.