G-Eazy shares new track ‘Love Is Gone’ inspired by Black Lives Matter protests

G-Eazy has shared a new single entitled ‘Love Is Gone’ and an accompanying video comprised of footage from ongoing worldwide protests for racial equality.

The track features guests Drew Love and JAHMED, with the video available to watch below.

As well as addressing police brutality and G-Eazy’s desire to use his platform as an artist, the song takes direct aim at US President Donald Trump.

“Fuck the President cause he a fucking racist supported by white supremacists / Fuck Donald, go back to just running businesses,” G-Eazy raps.

Until we all love each other nobody benefits 🙏🏻🖤 “Love Is Gone” with @drewlove and @JJAHMEDD out now everywhere https://t.co/L9UjRczCX0 pic.twitter.com/GfyICDUiIv — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) June 12, 2020

It comes after the Bay Area rapper announced that his new album ‘Everything’s Strange Here’ will be delayed due to the protests.

His first full-length since 2019’s ‘Scary Nights’ was initially set for release last Friday (June 5). Responding to a fan who asked him why the record did not appear as promised, he said: “Pushed the release back. There’s more important things going on in our country than releasing new music rn.”

Pushed the release back. There’s more important things going on in our country than releasing new music rn https://t.co/L8r8x4BioH — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) June 5, 2020

G-Eazy is also donating 100% of his merchandise sales made this month to “various organizations.”

‘Love Is Gone’ is the first new material from G-Eazy since ‘Stan By Me’, released on May 29 and produced by Marshmello.

Last month, meanwhile, the rapper shared a pair of covers recorded from lockdown, taking on The xx‘s 2009 track ‘VCR’, and Bob Dylan‘s 1963 classic ‘Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright’.