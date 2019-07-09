G-Eazy wants to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann biopic

The rapper is reportedly lobbying hard to play The King

Several stars have been auditioning for the role of Elvis Presley in a biopic helmed by Baz Luhrmann. Now, G-Eazy is throwing his hat into the ring.

The Californian rapper is pushing hard to play The King in the forthcoming film, TMZ reports, and has been in meetings with Warner Bros. – the studio backing the biopic – and even Luhrmann himself.

Last week, it was revealed that Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Austin Butler and Miles Teller are all in the running to play Elvis. All five underwent screen tests for the role last month. Tom Hanks has already signed on to play Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s manager.

G-Eazy made his acting debut three years ago in the short film Tunnel Vision, starring as Antonio Salvatore Servidio (aka Johnny Russo), a Bay Area hip-hop promoter associated with the likes of Tupac Shakur and Mac Dre.

“It was crazy, a whole new experience. I literally had zero experience acting… I just felt like it was the right opportunity knocking on the door,” G-Eazy told WWD in an interview upon the film’s release.

“We’d always talked about acting as a potential possibility down the line, like ‘Acting, why not?’ But I wanted to establish myself in music first because this is what I truly love. But going there, I fell in love with it. I would definitely try it again,” he added.

Silver screen ventures aside, G-Eazy is still busying himself with music. Late last month, he released a three-track EP, ‘B-Sides’, and, more recently, teased his next album in an interview with NME.

He said the new album is “about completing the journey and not forgetting your roots and who you are”, and said it would be coming “very soon”. He also revealed that Lil Wayne appears on the record.