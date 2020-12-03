G Herbo charged in $1.5 million fraud scheme

It is alleged that the defendants used stolen credit card information and personal identities that they obtained either from the “dark web” or other sources.

They are said to have then texted or used social media to share the stolen information, including during moments when merchants were in the process of charging the goods or services. They referred to the stolen information in coded messages as “cards”, “moves” or “joints”, according to the charges.

The designer puppies that were said to have been purchased as part of the fraud scheme, were bought from a Michigan dealer in 2017. Strong allegedly approached the pet store on Herbo’s behalf, giving the name “Darren Geiger”. The store appeared suspicious of the request and asked for a message directly from the rapper’s Instagram account, at which point Strong reportedly texted his client “Hurry just message that bitch hello”. Herbo then confirmed the order.

The group are also alleged to have used stolen credit cards to purchase flights to Florida, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and California, to book hotels and pay for food. They are also said to have rented top-end luxury cars, including a Bentley CGTC and Maybach S600.

According to TMZ, a rep for G Herbo has said the rapper “maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court.”

“Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance,” they added. “G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”

This is G Herbo’s third arrest in the last three years. In 2019, he was charged with battery in Atlanta, and in 2018 he was arrested after a limousine driver alerted police that the rapper had weapons on his possession.