G Herbo facing new federal charges alleging he lied to an FBI agent

Chicago rapper G Herbo has had new federal charges laid against him, this time regarding an alleged false statement he made to an FBI agent three years ago.



In December last year, Herbo was charged with 14 counts of aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, over $1.5million worth of exotic purchases he and his associates made over four years. Herbo pleaded not guilty to the charges after turning himself into authorities in Chicago.

Now, according to a May 5 report in the Chicago Tribune, the rapper – real name Herbert Wright III – has now been accused of lying to an FBI agent who was investigating whether stolen identities had been used to make the $1.5million worth of purchases, which allegedly included private jet charters, luxury car rentals and designer puppies.

The statement was allegedly made in November 2018 regarding Herbo’s relationship with rap promoter Antonio Strong, who has also been charged as the “ringleader” of the alleged fraud scheme.

In the statement, Herbo claimed he never gave Strong any money, never received anything of value from him, and had no direct relationship with him. But the new charges laid against Herbo allege he received valuable goods from Strong – including private jet charters, luxury accommodation and exotic car rentals – and that the two had been in contact over the phone and Instagram.

The new charges were filed in federal court in Massachusetts and carry a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

A number of Herbo’s associates and crew members are also facing charges, including rapper Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, and alleged co-conspirators Terrence Bender, Steven Hayes Jr., and Demario Sorrells.

In December, Herbo released a song, ‘Statement’, doubling down on his not-guilty plea. “Let’s talk about this paper / Let’s talk about them jets / Yeah let’s talk about Jamaica / Yeah ask about me I ain’t never been a fraud,” he raps on the track.