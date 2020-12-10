G Herbo pleads not guilty to multi-million dollar fraud

Rapper G Herbo has pleaded not guilty to using stolen credit cards to fund millions of dollars worth of luxury services including designer puppies and vacation rentals.

The Chicago rapper, real name Herbert Wright III, appeared before a Massachusetts federal judge via video link, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of identity theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Others charged in the case include Herbo’s manager and promoter Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, who is “alleged to be the ringleader of a $1.5 million fraud”, according to court records. The other men charged are rapper Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, and alleged co-conspirators Terrence Bender, Steven Hayes Jr., and Demario Sorrells.

All have been charged with the same 14 counts as Herbo, but Strong has an additional, actual wire fraud charge along with the conspiracy to commit wire fraud claims.

It is alleged that the defendants used stolen credit card information and personal identities that they obtained either from the “dark web” or other sources. The gang are said to have then texted or used social media to share the stolen information, including during moments when merchants were in the process of charging the goods or services.

They are alleged to have referred to the stolen information in coded messages as “cards”, “moves” or “joints”, according to the charges.

Herbo turned himself into authorities in Chicago on November 24. His bond request was granted so he could travel on his own to Boston, court records show.

The group are also alleged to have used stolen credit cards to purchase flights to Florida, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and California, to book hotels and pay for food.

They are also said to have rented top-end luxury cars, including a Bentley CGTC and Maybach S600.

The charges come after G Herbo’s was charged with battery in Atlanta in 2019, and was arrested in 2018 after a limousine driver alerted police that the rapper had weapons on his possession.