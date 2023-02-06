(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Yuqi release ‘Sweet Dream’, a new song for Netflix K-drama ‘Love to Hate You’

(G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Yuqi have just released the song ‘Sweet Dream’, their contribution to the official soundtrack of Netflix K-drama Love to Hate You.

In the ‘Sweet Dream’ music video released earlier today (February 6), Miyeon and Yuqi are seen recording the track in a studio, interspersed with clips from the drama. “I know your voice / When I look back at the voice calling me / Heaven unfolds before your eyes / My sweet dream”, Yuqi croons in the track.

Advertisement

Love to Hate You follows the relationship between a rookie attorney who hates losing to men and a top actor who doesn’t trust women. The drama stars Kim Ok-vin (Arthdal Chronicles) as attorney Yeo Mi-ran and Teo Yoo (Vagabond) as top actor Nam Kang-ho. Starring alongside them are Kim Ji-hoon (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) and Go Won-hee (Welcome to Waikiki).

The drama is helmed by Kim Jung-kwon, best known for Lie After Lie, and penned by Choi Soo-young, who penned the script for My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Love to Hate You is premiering exclusively on Netflix on February 10.

(G)I-DLE’s last release was their fifth mini-album ‘I Love’, which dropped on October 2022. That record was led by title track ‘Nxde’ and became the quintet’s first-ever entry on the Billboard 200, landing at Number 71 for the week of November 5.

In a three-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the record sees “(G)I-DLE go from shackled ‘sculptures’ to self-aware, emotionally intelligent women, but unimaginative arrangements overshadow their progress.”