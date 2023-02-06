NewsMusic News

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and Yuqi release ‘Sweet Dream’, a new song for Netflix K-drama ‘Love to Hate You’

'Love to Hate You' premieres exclusively on Netflix this week

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
gidle miyeon and yuqi sweet dream ost netflix love to hate you
(G)I-DLE's Miyeon and Yuqi. Screengrabbed from Stone Music Entertainment

(G)I-DLE members Miyeon and Yuqi have just released the song ‘Sweet Dream’, their contribution to the official soundtrack of Netflix K-drama Love to Hate You.

In the ‘Sweet Dream’ music video released earlier today (February 6), Miyeon and Yuqi  are seen recording the track in a studio, interspersed with clips from the drama. “I know your voice / When I look back at the voice calling me / Heaven unfolds before your eyes / My sweet dream”, Yuqi croons in the track.

Advertisement

Love to Hate You follows the relationship between a rookie attorney who hates losing to men and a top actor who doesn’t trust women. The drama stars Kim Ok-vin (Arthdal Chronicles) as attorney Yeo Mi-ran and Teo Yoo (Vagabond) as top actor Nam Kang-ho. Starring alongside them are Kim Ji-hoon (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) and Go Won-hee (Welcome to Waikiki).

The drama is helmed by Kim Jung-kwon, best known for Lie After Lie, and penned by Choi Soo-young, who penned the script for My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Love to Hate You is premiering exclusively on Netflix on February 10.

(G)I-DLE’s last release was their fifth mini-album ‘I Love’, which dropped on October 2022. That record was led by title track ‘Nxde’ and became the quintet’s first-ever entry on the Billboard 200, landing at Number 71 for the week of November 5.

In a three-star review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj wrote that the record sees “(G)I-DLE go from shackled ‘sculptures’ to self-aware, emotionally intelligent women, but unimaginative arrangements overshadow their progress.”

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement