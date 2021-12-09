(G)I-DLE and MONSTA X to perform at Europe’s biggest K-pop festival

K-pop acts (G)I-DLE and MONSTA X are set to perform at KPOP.FLEX, Europe’s largest K-pop festival next year.

(G)I-DLE and MONSTA X are the first two of a total of seven K-pop acts that have been announced to perform at KPOP.FLEX, which is said to be Europe’s biggest festival for K-pop. The festival is set to take place on May 14, 2022 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, with 44,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

The five remaining music acts set to perform alongside (G)I-DLE and MONSTA X have yet to be unveiled, but more details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

KPOP.FLEX will be the first K-pop multi-group concert to ever hit Europe, and it aims to grow the European K-pop listening audience through a five-year plan that will target the continent specifically, according to a press release. Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 9am GMT from December 10 onwards via Ticketmaster here.

Aside from performances, festival goers can also expect to view original artworks created by WINNER’s Kang Seung-youn, Ohnim and former SUPER JUNIOR singer Henry Lau. Limited edition prints of these artworks will also be available for purchase onsite.

“KPOP.FLEX is a really dynamic addition to our line-up, which includes Ed Sheeran and Coldplay – and we’ve already pre-sold 300,000 tickets for those,” said the Deutsche Bank Park Managing Director Patrik Meyer in a press statement. “2022 is going to be a memory-making year for our state-of-the-art stadium.”

Meanwhile, MONSTA X have recently dropped their tenth Korean mini-album ‘No Limit’, featuring title track ‘Rush Hour’. The group are also set to release their sophomore English studio album ‘The Dreaming’ on December 10.