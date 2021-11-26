(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon shares why she joined ‘My Teenage Girl’ as a mentor

(G)I-DLE member Soyeon has revealed the reason behind her decision to participate in idol survival reality series My Teenage Girl as a mentor.

In a press conference for the new series held yesterday (November 25), Soyeon discussed her wish for the trainees participating on the show as well as her reasons for jumping on the programme. The briefing also feature fellow mentors, Street Woman Fighter‘s Aiki and singer Ock Joo-hyu.

“It is my fourth time starring in survival programmes,” Soyeon said per The Korea Herald, The singer-rapper was referring to her appearance on the first season of the popular TV reality series Produce 101, her run on the third season of Unpretty Rapstar and guest appearance on hip-hop survival series Do You Know Hip-Hop.

“Since I’ve participated in the shows as a contestant, I can understand the hardships and feelings that the trainees go through,” Soyeon added. “So I’ve been putting in efforts to share tips (that I learned as an idol) as much as possible.”

My Teenage Girl, which will also include Girls’ Generation‘s Yuri as a mentor, is scheduled to premiere this week on November 28. It is spearheaded by producing director Han Dong-chul, who has worked on past music survival programmes such as Unpretty Rapstar, Produce 101 and Sixteen, which determined the line-up for K-pop girl group TWICE.

In other K-pop news, member V is set to contribute a song to the soundtrack of upcoming K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The as-yet-unnamed track will be produced by music director Nam Hye-seung, who has previously worked on the original soundtracks of hits such as Goblin (2016), It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (2020) and Crash Landing On You (2019).