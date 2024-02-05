Gabrielle announces 2025 UK arena tour with Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family

Gabrielle has announced her biggest ever tour for next year.
Following last year’s ’30 Years Of Dreaming’ tour, on which she sold out all 32 dates, Gabrielle will be playing arenas in 2025, including a huge date at London’s The O2. Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family will be opening for her on all dates.
“I had such a great time on the ’30 Years of Dreaming’ tour that I can’t wait to do it all again on some even bigger stages including The O2,” Gabrielle said in a press release. “With some new songs mixed with the old favourites, I’m also very excited to have Tunde of Lighthouse Family joining me on the road. It’s going to be amazing, hope to see you there!”
The tour in support of the artist’s forthcoming album ‘A Place In Your Heart’, which will arrive on May 10. Its title track is available to stream now.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday (February 9) at 9am – you can buy your tickets here and see the full list of dates below.
APRIL 2025
2 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
4 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
8 – Hull, Connexin Live
9 – Sheffield, City Hall
11 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
12 – Manchester, AO Arena
15 – Brighton, Centre
18 – London, The O2
19 – Bournemouth, International Centre
This summer, Gabrielle is also set to play an array of large outdoor shows this summer in the UK and Europe, including at Chepstow Summer Sessions and Derby Summer Sessions. You can find details of those shows below.
JUNE 2024
2 – Dublin, Ireland, St Anne’s Park
7 – Cambridge, UK, Cambridge Club
13 – Plymouth, UK, Hoe
15 – Bergen, Norway, Lordagpass
28 – Brandon, UK, High Lodge Thetford Forest
JULY 2024
7 – Leeds, UK, Millennium Square
13 – Derby, UK, Summer Sessions
17 – Wigan, UK, Robin Park
19 – Perth, UK, Rewind Festival
20 – Durham, UK, Durham Cathedral
23 – Glasgow, UK, Kelvingrove Bandstand and Ampitheatre
AUGUST 2024
2 – Macclesfield, UK, Rewind North