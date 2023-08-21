Gabrielle leads line-up for Battersea Park In Concert

Gabrielle will lead the line-up for this year’s Battersea Park In Concert series.

The singer will close the three day event which kicks off this Saturday (August 26) and wraps up on Monday (August 26) at the London park.

Also on the bill that day are MOBO award winning saxophonist Yolanda Brown and The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. Visit here for remaining tickets.

Over the weekend the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will also perform – you can view the full line-up below.

Following the concert, Gabrielle will also hit the road for her 18 date ’30 Years Of Dreaming’ UK and Ireland tour later this year, which will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her Number One hit single ‘Dreams’.

The jaunt kicks off in Guildford on October 6 before calling at Plymouth, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool Glasgow and London.

She will wrap up her tour in Galway on November 17.You can purchase tickets for her tour here and view her forthcoming tour dates below.

Gabrielle’s tour dates are:

OCTOBER

6 – Guildford, G Live

7 – Plymouth, Pavilions

9 – Oxford, New Theatre

10 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR UEA

12 – Hull, City Hall

13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

16 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

17 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

19 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

20 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

21 – York, Barbican

23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24 – Bournemouth, Pavilion

26 – Cardiff, St Davids Hall

28 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

30 – Brighton, Dome

31 – London, Royal Albert Hall

NOVEMBER

1 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

4 – Bath, Forum

5 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

7 – Carlisle, Sands Centre

10 – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall

11 – Llandudno, Cymru Theatre

12 – Blackpool, Opera House

15 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

16 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

17 – Galway, Leisureland

20 – Belfast, Ulster Hall