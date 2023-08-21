Gabrielle leads line-up for Battersea Park In Concert

Gabrielle will lead the line-up for this year’s Battersea Park In Concert series.
The singer will close the three day event which kicks off this Saturday (August 26) and wraps up on Monday (August 26) at the London park.
Also on the bill that day are MOBO award winning saxophonist Yolanda Brown and The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. Visit here for remaining tickets.
Over the weekend the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will also perform – you can view the full line-up below.
Following the concert, Gabrielle will also hit the road for her 18 date ’30 Years Of Dreaming’ UK and Ireland tour later this year, which will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her Number One hit single ‘Dreams’.
The jaunt kicks off in Guildford on October 6 before calling at Plymouth, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool Glasgow and London.
She will wrap up her tour in Galway on November 17.You can purchase tickets for her tour here and view her forthcoming tour dates below.
Gabrielle’s tour dates are:
OCTOBER
6 – Guildford, G Live
7 – Plymouth, Pavilions
9 – Oxford, New Theatre
10 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR UEA
12 – Hull, City Hall
13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
14 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
16 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
17 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
19 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
20 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
21 – York, Barbican
23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
24 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
26 – Cardiff, St Davids Hall
28 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls
30 – Brighton, Dome
31 – London, Royal Albert Hall
NOVEMBER
1 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
4 – Bath, Forum
5 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
7 – Carlisle, Sands Centre
10 – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall
11 – Llandudno, Cymru Theatre
12 – Blackpool, Opera House
15 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
16 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
17 – Galway, Leisureland
20 – Belfast, Ulster Hall