Gabriels announce release date for chapter two of their debut album, ‘Angels & Queens’

Gabriels have today (December 5) unveiled details of the second part of their full debut album release for next year.

The band will release chapter two of ‘Angels & Queens’ next spring on April 28 and it will comprise, with part one, 13 songs in total. The album will be released via Atlas Artists/Parlophone Records and can be pre-ordered here.

The album was produced by their follow Compton native, Sounwave. The six new tracks on the record include a new Sounwave produced version of their debut single, ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’.

Check out the full tracklisting here:

‘Offering’

‘The Blind’

‘Angels & Queens’

‘Taboo’

‘To the Moon and Back’

‘Professional’

‘We Will Remember’

‘Remember Me’

‘If You Only Knew’

‘Love and Hate in a Different Time’

‘Glory’

‘Great Wind’

‘Mama’

Speaking about the process of making their album to NME back in October, the band’s Jacob Lusk said: “Kendrick [Lamar] came into the studio at one point, too…[Sounwave] was incredible. It was refreshing for someone of that calibre to get [our music] and also give us the space to be ourselves.”

Reviewing their EP project ‘Bloodline’ last year, NME said: “While it flaunts a distinct sound that feels at once contemporary and steeped in American musical history, this second EP lacks a rousing anthem to the effect of breakout track ‘Love and Hate in a Different Time’.

“But that’s more to the band’s power. ‘Bloodline’ is an EP that offers a greater insight into the master craftsmanship of a project that is proving increasingly captivating.”

Gabriels were also unveiled today as one of the long list entries for BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2023.

Previous winners of the BBC’s Sound of… poll include Adele, Michael Kiwanuka and Haim, while Celeste was crowned as BBC’s Sound Of 2020.