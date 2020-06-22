Gail Porter opens up on former relationship with Keith Flint: “He was the love of my life”

Former TV presenter Gail Porter has opened up on her relationship with the late Keith Flint, describing him as “the love of my life”.

Flint was found dead at his home in Essex last year, aged 49.

The pair dated for two years in the late 90s, at the height of Porter’s TV fame.

Advertisement

Speaking on Louis Theroux’s Radio 4 podcast Grounded, Porter said: “Keith was the love of my life.

“I absolutely loved him, I miss him, terrible what happened.”

She added: “I think it was the first time I actually felt like, ‘please don’t leave me’, that kind of love”.

Flint died as a result of hanging, with a toxicology report finding that he had cocaine, alcohol and codeine in his system at the time of death.

Sharing her happy memories of Flint, Porter said: “I was single and we went out and we did not stop laughing for the entire evening and then practically that was us together, almost for two years.

“The good thing was, he didn’t really talk about work, I didn’t really talk about work, we would just go and do fun things.”

Advertisement

Porter went on to explain how the pair had a holiday to the Maldives which benefitted their mental health, but they split shortly after returning.

“He was on a downer, I was trying to work my hardest, so it was a shame,” said Porter.

Last month, it was reported that The Prodigy are reportedly in the process of finishing their new album to honour Flint.

The group’s former dancer Leeroy Thornhill revealed: “I’m in contact with the guys all the time.

“We got together on the anniversary of Keith’s death and went out to celebrate his life. It was all good.

The record will be the follow-up to 2018’s ‘No Tourists‘, their last made with Flint before his death.