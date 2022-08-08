Galantis hint at upcoming BTS collaboration on Twitter 

Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis appear to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BTS.

On August 6, the duo took to Twitter to share a clip of BTS’s choreography for their 2017 single ‘DNA’, edited with a snippet of Galantis and singer-songwriter Craig David’s 2022 single of the same name.

“There’s something in your DNA moves,” they wrote, tagging BTS in their tweet along with the hashtag “#gotsomethingcooking” – a hint that Galantis may have something in the works with the boyband.

BTS and Big Hit Music have yet to comment on the potential collaboration. If true, however, it will mark the second time the group has teamed up with Galantis, following the duo’s remix of BTS and Coldplay’s single ‘My Universe’ last November.

Just last week, BTS unveiled a new collaboration with Snoop Dogg and producer Benny Blanco titled ‘Bad Decisions’. The song, which was released with an accompanying music video starring Blanco, featured vocal contributions from Snoop and BTS vocalists Jungkook, Jimin, V and Jin.

‘Bad Decisions’ marks BTS’ first group appearance on a song since they announced in June that they would be taking a temporary break to explore solo projects. The septet had released their compilation album ‘Proof’ and its lead single ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ before breaking the news.

In July, BTS rapper and dancer J-Hope became the group’s first member to go solo after that announcement with his debut album ‘Jack in The Box’, which was rated five stars by NME’s Rhian Daly. He later made history as the first-ever South Korean act to headline a major US music festival when he closed out the final night of Lollapalooza 2022. Watch J-Hope’s historic Lollapalooza performance in full here.