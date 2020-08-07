‘Game of Love’ 60s musician Wayne Fontana has died

1960’s singer Wayne Fontana, best known for his hit ‘Game of Love’, has died at the age of 74.

The musician passed away at Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport yesterday (August 6), a representative for the musician confirmed to NME. His cause of death is yet to be announced.

Backed by the Manchester beat group, The Mindbenders, they were most well known for their 1965 hit,’The Game of Love’ and later Fontana had a further hit with ‘Pamela Pamela’ as a solo artist.

A tweet from the Entertainment Agency Chimes Int’l on Twitter read: “On behalf of the family of Wayne Fontana regret to announce he passed away this afternoon at Stepping Hill Hospital, Stockport.

“His long term partner was by his side. Known for his 1965 hit Game of Love. Family asks for privacy at this time.”

Fontana, real name Glyn Geoffrey Ellis, was born in Levenshulme, Manchester, and formed The Mindbenders in 1963.

Their biggest hit with the band came with ‘The Game of Love’ in 1965. After further less successful single releases, the band disbanded and Fontana pursed a solo career, with his song ‘Pamela Pamela’ reaching Number 11 in the UK charts.

Some tributes to the musician can be seen below.

RIP 60s Beat Combo Founder of The Mindbenders Wayne Fontana. pic.twitter.com/OtHZlmkYFn — Gary Jordan (@GjbNoize) August 6, 2020

#RIP #WayneFontana

"Pamela, Pamela

Remember the days

Of inkwells and apples

And books and school plays

Where little Brer Rabbit kissed Pooh in the wood

And Fluff was the cat that sat on the rug

Oh, Pamela

I remember so well" pic.twitter.com/Ae4lgurvGW — James William ஜ (@veniveci) August 6, 2020

Seeing reports that Wayne Fontana (Glyn Ellis) has passed away. Let us hope that this is a baseless scare. Apart from anything else has their ever been a better band name than Wayne Fontana & the Mindbenders?https://t.co/5umzl5mJsT — Danny Baker (@prodnose) August 6, 2020

He was a hero for more than just his music. See Blitz Magazine's website for a close look at the life of beloved rock & roll giant WAYNE FONTANA (who died of cancer today), with commentary by close friend & Toggery Five/Herman's Hermits vet, Frank Renshaw. https://t.co/ptnt2KfXcD pic.twitter.com/TmOUVJ4X0I — Michael McDowell (@BlitzMagazine) August 6, 2020