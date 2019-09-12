‘Game of Thrones’ composer Ramin Djawadi is a big fan of Billie Eilish

He also digs Post Malone and Metallica

Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi has admitted he’s a big fan of Billie Eilish.

The man responsible for the iconic theme tune and the theme for Westworld, said he is drawn to her music “because it is so different than what I deal with”.

He told Pitchfork: “She’s such a unique artist. If you took her vocal away, it sounds very much like a hip-hop song with huge bass, that ticking hi-hat – but then there’s something about the choice of sound, along with the whole vocal on top, that makes it so different. And it’s patient. That’s what gets me excited, because you don’t always have to have a hundred instruments and people to make it interesting or epic. Maybe I’m drawn to something like this because it is so different than what I deal with.”

Djwadi also said his daughters often play ‘Bad Guy’ in the car.

He added: “We have 5-and-a-half-year-old twins, and they absolutely love Billie Eilish. When she comes to that little stop in this song and says “duh,” that’s a huge laugh for them. They love singing along and they always wait for that moment to come. We crank that in the car.”

The composer also said he is a fan of Post Malone and Metallica. Of the latter he said: “I love his voice. Maybe it’s because English is my second language, but I don’t even pick up on lyrics that much. I really have to sit down and focus on listening to them. My ear very much gravitates toward dissecting all the production around the song, and that includes the voice.

“So with ‘Better Now’, for example, like: [sings] dah-dah-dah, dah, dah-dah-dah, dah-dah-dah. It’s such a hook, so memorable.”

Meanwhile, Djwadi recently confirmed Jaime and Brienne’s fan “wedding” theory.

Elsewhere, Eilish recently explained how ‘Bad Guy’ is her “[making] fun of everyone and their personas of themselves – even mine.”

“The initial idea for the song is like people that have to tell everybody that they are a certain way all the time?” she told 102.7KIISFM. “They’re not that certain way. […] In general, I feel like you will never catch a bad bitch telling everyone she’s a bad bitch. It’s on—it’s you.”