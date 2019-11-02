The Game reflects on his relationship with Suge Knight on new track ‘Stainless’

"I went from wanting to be Suge to hating Suge to fucking with him"

The Game has released new song ‘Stainless’, which hears him reflect on his relationship with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight – listen to it below.

The new track is set to feature on the ‘Hate It or Love It’ rapper’s upcoming ninth studio album, ‘Born 2 Rap’, which is schedule to be released on November 29.

With Anderson .Paak on the hook, ‘Stainless’ hears The Game share his perspective on several West Coast figures, including Suge Knight.

“I went from wanting to be Suge to hating Suge to fucking with him/ 28 years a long ass time, it’s fucking with him,” he raps, referencing Knight’s recent prison sentence. “Talked to him on the phone the other day/ About how he could’ve signed me before Dre… If that nigga Bron Bron rap it would sound like this/ Somewhere between Cube and ‘Kiss, I can’t miss.“

Elsewhere on the record, The Game namechecks 2Pac, pays homage to one of the tracks on his diamond-selling double album All Eyez on Me, and sends a rest in peace shout out to late Outlawz members Fatal and Kadafi.

“Picture me rolling like ‘Pac, nigga/ But I’m not Pac, nigga/ I be in that Beamer with it cocked, nigga,” he spits. “Baby Lane killed ‘Pac/ Niggas killed Baby Lane/ Bountry was busting back, Heron died in his chain/ A fatal car crash killed Fatal Hussein/ R.I.P. Kadafi, driving down memory lane.”

Listen to ‘Stainless’ below:

The Game is not the only one who seems to have made peace with Knight, Snoop Dogg recently paid tribute to his one-time enemy on ‘Let Bygones Be Bygones’, taken from his new album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’.

Reminiscing on the 1990s, the nostalgic track sees Snoop pay tribute to the former Death Row Records’ CEO’s leadership skills, as he casts Knight in a surprisingly sympathetic light.

At one point, Snoop raps: “Studio every night to the early morn’/ Bloods and Crips all moving on one accord/ Cuz did that/ took Death Row to the top, my boys did that!“

In August, The Game released a video for his track ‘West Side’. Aside from the obvious nod to Mad Max, the video also shares similarities with 2Pac and Dr. Dre‘s ‘California Love’ music video, which itself drew inspiration from the Mel Gibson-led 1979 movie.

Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak has opened up on being homeless in the past as he prepares to play a series of benefit concerts in the US.

The Californian artist will perform at iHeart Radio‘s Modelo Fighting Chance Concert Series this month, with shows scheduled to take place in San Francisco, Atlanta, and New York City.