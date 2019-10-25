‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke reveals that she cried when she first met Beyoncé and Jay-Z

"I was too many drinks in!"

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has revealed that she cried the first time she met Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z.

Meeting the pair at the Oscars, Clarke explained on The Graham Norton Show that she was so shocked and overwhelmed to see the pair that she started to cry. Clarke also admitted that having a lot to drink earlier in the evening may have contributed to her emotional greeting.

“‘I did not expect to see them in the flesh,” Clarke told host Graham Norton. “I wasn’t expecting that at all, I was just amazed to be invited. I was like, ‘How did that happen?’

“When I met Queen Bey I was too many drinks in and started crying. It didn’t go well. I think she got out of there very quickly.”

On the same episode, which will air this evening (October 25), Clarke also opened up about her role in the upcoming film, Last Christmas.

Speaking about filming the rom-com, Clarke said: ‘Filming at Christmas in London last year was bonkers. Because we were in Covent Garden and Regent Street, we started at midnight and finished at midday and I was in a perpetual sort of hangover state.

“Starting filming at midnight in the centre of London had its issues – there are a lot of drunk people wandering around and shouting at us and leaning out of windows telling us how bad we were!”

Written by Emma Thompson, Last Christmas will feature the music of George Michael – including some previously unheard songs.

“The great sadness is that he’s not here to be a part of this,” director Paul Feig recently said. “But he knew it was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he’s here with us.”

Speaking to the BBC about the unreleased Michael songs , Feig added: “[George Michael] was putting together his new album when he passed. And one of our tracks is one of those songs, and it’s just an absolutely amazing song that I’m so excited the world is going to get to hear now.

Last Christmas is released on November 15.