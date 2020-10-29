Gang Of Four announce limited edition box set of early material

Gang Of Four are set to release a new limited edition box set comprised of early material.

Due to arrive on December 11 via Matador, ‘Gang of Four: 77-81’ will boast a double LP of the “never officially released” ‘Live at American Indian Center 1980’ as well as remastered versions of ‘Entertainment!’ (released in 1979) and ‘Solid Gold’ (1981).

A C90 cassette tape, meanwhile, will compile “26 never-before-issued outtakes, rarities and studio demos from ‘Entertainment!’ and ‘Solid Gold'”.

The collection will also include new badges, posters, flyers, liner notes and a 100-page hardback book presenting Gang Of Four’s history through new photographs.

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Gang of Four: 77-81’ here.

This comes after Gang Of Four shared a new playlist of archival live recordings over the summer. ‘Matador Picks: Gang of Four (Live)’ contained cuts from more than 10 different live shows from between 1979-1984.

Gang Of Four’s founding member and guitarist, Andy Gill, passed away in February following a respiratory illness. The group released their new EP ‘Anti Hero’ in July, with the proceeds from sales going towards the NHS.

In a review, NME described the project as a “half-posthumous EP, half-tribute record” that offered “a satisfying final glimpse at one of the most important bands in British history.”

“None of ‘Anti Hero’s constituent parts are unenjoyable – ‘Forever Starts Now’ and ‘Change The Locks’ are excellent, in fact – but as a whole the EP feels more fragmented than ‘This Heaven Gives Me Migraine’.”