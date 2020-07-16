Gang of Four release playlist of archival live recordings

Gang of Four have partnered with Matador to curate a playlist comprised of just under 20 archival live recordings. The playlist, titled ‘Matador Picks: Gang of Four (Live)’, features recordings from more than ten different live shows performed between 1979-1984.

The playlist includes renditions of fan favourites, such as ‘Damaged Goods’ and ‘At Home He’s A Tourist’, as well as deeper cuts like ‘Capital (It Fails Us Now)’. The recordings are taken from live shows performed around the world, including in Toronto, New Orleans, Amsterdam and the UK.

Gang of Four’s first three albums, ‘Entertainment!’, ‘Solid Gold’ and ‘Songs of the Free’, are now also available on streaming platforms.

In May, the band announced they would release an EP featuring some of late guitarist Andy Gill’s final performances. Gill passed away in February following a respiratory illness. The EP, titled ‘Anti Hero’, arrives tomorrow (July 17), with proceeds from sales going towards the NHS.

Since his death earlier this year, fans have speculated that Gill may have been an early victim of COVID-19. The guitarist passed away months after returning from a tour of Asia with Gang of Four, during which the band performed in China.

“Once we learned more about COVID-19, I thought there was a real possibility that Andy had been infected by SARS-COV-2,” a doctor who treated Gill told his widow.