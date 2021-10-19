Gang Of Four announce North American tour for 2022

Gang Of Four have announced a North American tour for 2022, with former Slint bassist David Pajo joining the band on guitar.

Set to kick off next March, the jaunt will see the group perform live for the first time since the death of Andy Gill in February 2020. Tickets go on sale here this Friday (October 22) at 9:00am ET.

The new touring line-up includes founding members Jon King and Hugo Burnham, though bassist Dave Allen will not appear at the shows due to personal reasons. However, a press release states that the musician “remains an essential and vital part of the band”. Former Gang Of Four bassist Sara Lee has returned to the group in his place.

Pajo, who has also performed with Interpol and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, confirmed with “tremendous excitement, humility [and] gratitude” that he would be playing with his “lifelong heroes” Gang Of Four at next year’s gigs.

NEW GANG OF FOUR TOUR Jon King and Hugo Burnham will be joined by returning bassist Sara Lee and new guitarist David Pajo on a new Gang Of Four 77-83 North American Tour in March 2022. Tickets are on-sale on Friday at 9am ET here: https://t.co/R41EUHYluw pic.twitter.com/dQwuEjFhVk — Gang Of Four 77-81 (@gangoffour77_81) October 18, 2021

“Pinch-me-I’m-dreaming!” he added. “I really cannot even begin to tell you how overjoyed I am to play music with Hugo, Jon, and Sara.. for you! So I’ll stop here. Please come celebrate with us in 2022.”

You can check out the full schedule in the tweet above.

Gang Of Four’s upcoming US tour will draw on material from their ’77-81’ box set of early material, which came out last December. The collection boasts a double LP of the “never officially released” ‘Live at American Indian Center 1980’ as well as remastered versions of ‘Entertainment!’ (1979) and ‘Solid Gold’ (1981).

A star-studded tribute album to Andy Gill – featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Flea and John Frusciante, Warpaint, Gary Numan and more – arrived earlier this summer, entitled ‘The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four’.