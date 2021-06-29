Gang Of Youths announce intimate UK tour for 2021

Gang Of Youths have announced a run of intimate UK shows for 2021 – check out the schedule below.

The Australian band, who returned with the single ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ this month, will hit the road in late August and into early September.

You can purchase tickets from here at 9am BST this Friday (July 2), with a mailing list pre-sale to take place at the same time tomorrow (June 30). See the post below for further information.

Kicking off at Trinity Centre in Bristol on August 28, the stint continues with stop-offs at Brighton’s Old Market Theatre (September 1), Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms (September 2) and Glasgow’s SWG3 Studio Warehouse (September 5).

The official ‘Live! On Stage!’ tour poster also includes Gang Of Youths’ planned appearances at London’s All Points East festival on August 30 and Manchester’s Neighbourhood Weekender on September 4.

‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’ marked the group’s first new material in four years, following on from their second album ‘Go Farther In Lightness’ (released in 2017).

Speaking to NME upon the single’s arrival, Gang Of Youths explained that it was an “obvious choice” to introduce their upcoming third record, which frontman Dave Le’aupepe said presents “more of a spirit of anarchy and collaboration”.

“We don’t have these set positions anymore, which gives us space to fuck around,” he told NME. “Whether or not that’s good, I don’t fucking know, dude, but it’s been pretty rewarding because we’ve had fuck all to do for 18 months.”

As for their All Points East appearance alongside Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club and more, Tom Hobden said: “For me, it’s great to be on the bill with all those bands that I’m familiar with. There’s no way that I can’t imagine these songs getting a reaction.”

You can watch the full video interview above.