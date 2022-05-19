Gang Of Youths make their ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ debut to perform ‘Forbearance’

Gang Of Youths have made their debut appearance on American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing the song ‘Forbearance’ from their third studio album ‘Angel In Realtime’.

The performance, which aired last night (May 19), was unique for two key reasons. The first is that host Jimmy Kimmel was not there to introduce the band. Due to him contracting COVID-19, the episode of the show was instead guest-hosted by comedians Andy Samberg and John Mulaney – who were originally meant to simply be guests on the show, promoting Chip & Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The second was that the band’s drummer and their touring percussionist – Donnie Borzestowski and Louis Giannamore, respectively – swapped roles. Borzestowski recently fractured one of his pinky fingers, rendering him unable to use his right hand. Giannamore has since taken over on drums for the remainder of the band’s tour of North America, with Borzestowski instead seen playing sample pads using his left arm.

Watch the performance below:

The performance follows on from the band playing ‘Angel In Realtime’ single ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. The band also recently appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, and have kept their North American tour dates going despite several setbacks.

In addition to Borzestowski’s injury, the band’s planned full-show band in Philadelphia could not go ahead due to one of the band’s crew members suffering what was described as a “serious electric shock”. Frontman David Le’aupepe and violinist Tom Hobden instead performed an acoustic set on the floor of the Theatre of Living Arts.

The band’s North American tour continues tonight in Las Vegas, before continuing on to Phoenix, Austin and Dallas.