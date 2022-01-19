Watch Gang Of Youths’ “larger than life” video for ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’

Gang Of Youths have shared the official video for their latest single ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ – you can watch it below.

Arriving today (January 19), the choreographed clip is the latest collaboration between frontman Dave Le’aupepe and director Joel Barney.

While the song sees Le’aupepe channelling grief into creativity, the new video provides a dose of joyful escapism. It follows the singer and a team of dancers as they bust moves through a colourful, “hyperreal” version of London in homage to “the golden age of the musical”.

The dazzling visuals were shot in just three takes and culminate in a two-minute group routine. You can tune in here:

“When I first heard the track, I knew the video had to be larger-than-life,” Barney explained. “Dave came to me with a Singing In The Rain meets Top Hat concept that paid homage to the great musicals of the ‘50s and ‘60s. We wanted to merge elements of old school Hollywood with a modern edge.”

As for the process of bringing this vision to life, the director said: “Using three long takes and the musical-like choreography gave the video a real theatrical feel. I knew Dave was a brilliant performer from working together previously, but we wanted to push him even further outside of his comfort zone. Of course, he nailed it.”

‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ will appear on Gang Of Youths’ third album ‘Angel In Realtime’, which is due for release on February 25. It’s also been previewed by the singles ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’, ‘Unison’, ‘The Man Himself’ and ‘Tend The Garden’.

The group will embark on a UK and European headline tour in March – check out the full schedule below.

MARCH

3 – Dublin, Button Factory

5 – Newcastle, Riverside Newcastle

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Leeds, Beckett

9 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Birmingham, O2 Institute2 (O2 Institute Birmingham)

13 – Manchester, Albert Hall

15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

17 – Brussels, AB Club

18 – Paris, Nouveau Casino

20 – Cologne, Club Volta

21 – Hamburg, Mojo Club

23 – Berlin, Columbia Theater

25 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord