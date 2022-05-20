Gang Of Youths remake ‘Angel In Realtime’ songs, cover Wilco on surprise EP ‘Immolation Tape’

Gang Of Youths have shared a surprise four-track EP titled ‘Immolation Tape’, featuring new takes on three songs from ‘Angel In Realtime’, as well as their cover of Wilco’s ‘Shot In The Arm’.

Released today (May 20), the effort was minted as part of SiriusXM’s Spectrum Sessions series, for which the Australian band performed back in March. It’s a largely acoustic affair, centring reverberant grand pianos, dryly plucked guitars and soaring violins.

Gang Of Youths’ cover of ‘Shot In The Arm’ was released on its own after the March session. It’s a fitting cover, given the lyrical themes explored on Gang Of Youths’ recent third album, ‘Angel In Realtime’ – a concept album about the life of frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s late father – as well as the influence that Le’aupepe took from Wilco in creating the new album.

As for the alternate ‘Angel In Realtime’ tracks, the EP features low-key, atmospheric reinterpretations of ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’, ‘Forbearance’ and ‘Spirit Boy’.

Listen to ‘Immolation Tape’ in full below:

In a press statement on the sudden release of ‘Immolation Tape’, Gang Of Youths said they “just wanted to chuck it out there for a laugh.”

Gang Of Youths are currently on tour in support of ‘Angel In Realtime’ – which landed back in February via Mosy / Sony – with their North American leg continuing tonight (May 20) in Las Vegas – find tickets here.

Last Thursday (May 12), they delivered an impromptu acoustic set in Philadelphia after a “serious electrical issue” meant the full-band performance they’d planned couldn’t go ahead. The day of the show, the band shared a statement on their social media explaining that one of their crew members had suffered “a serious electric shock” during soundcheck at the venue.

In a four-star review of ‘Angel In Realtime’, NME’s Rhys Buchanan wrote: “Not only does ‘Angel In Realtime’ serve as a soul-stirring tribute to Le’aupepe’s late father, but it’s also a triumphant exploration of love and life.

“Though these indie rock grounds have been explored before, by being brutally honest through the healing process, Gang Of Youths have crafted some of their finest work so far. ‘Angel In Realtime’ is unmistakably a mainstage album, but it shines through its embrace of intimacy and honesty at every turn.”