Gang Of Youths reschedule 2022 European tour, but UK dates will go ahead

Gang Of Youths have rescheduled their 2022 European tour – but have assured fans that their UK dates will go ahead.

Writing on Instagram, the band said: “It is with extreme sadness and frustration that we have to announce the postponement of our upcoming European dates.

“The covid rules still in place across parts of Europe will make the March run untenable. We’re going to reschedule everything except for our shows in the UK and Ireland.”

They continued: “The good news is we’ve been able to upgrade most of the rooms so shows that were previously…sold out are back up.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new dates/venues so you don’t need to do anything if you’re already holding. Thanks everyone for sticking with us.”

The new dates for the European shows are expected to be released soon.

The band’s UK and Ireland tour dates remain unchanged and are listed here:

MARCH 2022

3 – Dublin, Button Factory

5 – Newcastle, Riverside Newcastle

6 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Leeds, Beckett

9 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

12 – Birmingham, O2 Institute2 (O2 Institute Birmingham)

13 – Manchester, Albert Hall

15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

For any remaining tickets, visit here.

The Sydney band, who are now based in London, returned last year with their EP ‘Total Serene’ (and followed that up with a slot at All Points East Festival). The five-piece are now set to release their third studio album, ‘Angel In Realtime’, on February 25.

Both of those records featured ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’, which the group recently performed as part of NME’s home sessions.

Speaking about that song, frontman Dave Le’aupepe told NME last year is “about falling in love and finding a place in a new city with that person”.

“It’s my story, but we wanted it to feel like a more broad spectrum of love and the two major cities that played a big part in mine and my wife’s life,” he added.

“There’s always going to be poetry with love in the big city, and the metropolis is like a microcosm for a global human experience no matter where.”