Gang of Youths to broadcast upcoming London show on TikTok

Gang of Youths have partnered with TikTok to offer a broadcast of their headlining show at London’s Lafayette for those unable to attend.

The show, which is set to take place later today (August 12), will be filmed and broadcast on the social media platform this Sunday (August 15) at 10am BST (7pm AEST). Tickets for the show reportedly sold out within five minutes, and the show will mark both the band’s first time performing live in 18 months and their first headliner in two years.

Tonight’s performance follows the release of the band’s three-track EP, ‘Total Serene’. It featured the singles ‘The Angel of 8th Ave.’ and ‘Unison’.

In a statement, the band expressed their excitement at making their comeback show accessible, particularly to those locked down in their native Australia.

“We wanted you wonderful people who have supported us to be able to tune in to our first show back, no matter where you live,” they said. “Hopefully, we can do it in person as soon as possible. Keep safe, and enjoy the show.”

Ollie Wards, the Director of Music for TikTok in Australia and New Zealand, praised Gang of Youths as “one of Australia’s best live acts” in an additional statement.

“We can’t wait to take Gang of Youths fans [from] around the world to the front row for this special show,” he said.

Speaking to NME earlier in June, frontman Dave Le’aupepe said that their song ‘Angel Of 8th Ave.’ is about “falling in love and finding a place in a new city with that person”. “It’s my story, but we wanted it to feel like a more broad spectrum of love and the two major cities that played a big part in mine and my wife’s life.

“There’s always going to be poetry with love in the big city, and the metropolis is like a microcosm for a global human experience no matter where.”