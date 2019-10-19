Gang Starr announce first album in 16 years, ‘One of the Best Yet’

Along with another new track

Gang Starr have announced their first album in 16 years, ‘One of the Best Yet’, which is due to arrive in December.

The Influential hip-hop duo – comprised of DJ Premier and Guru – last released a full-length record in 2003 with ‘The Ownerz’, their sixth album. In September, Gang Starr returned with the track ‘Family and Loyalty‘ – the first new music since Guru’s death in 2010.

Now, it’s been confirmed that ‘One of the Best Yet’ will be released on December 6 via Gang Starr Enterprises. It contains collaborations with the likes of Q-Tip, Royce Da 5’9”, Talib Kweli, and Ne-Yo.

A press release states that the upcoming collection “harkens you back to Gang Starr’s seminal work of the past, but it re-establishes their impact in a modern-day perspective.”

Upon the announcement, Gang Starr released another new track on Thursday (October 17) in the form of ‘Bad Name’. You can listen to the song above.

Other tracks set to appear on the new record include ‘Lights Out’, ‘Hit Man’, ‘What’s Real’, ‘Get Together’, and ‘So Many Rappers’. Check out the full tracklist below and find more information here.

1. The Sure Shot (Intro)

2. Lights Out (Feat. M.O.P.)

3. Bad Name

4. Hit Man (Feat. Q-Tip)

5. What’s Real (Feat. Group Home & Royce 5’9″)

6. Keith Casim Elam (Interlude)

7. From A Distance (Feat. Jeru The Damaja)

8. Family And Loyalty (Feat. J. Cole)

9. Get Together (Feat. Ne-Yo & Nitty Scott)

10. NYGz/GS 183rd (Interlude)

11. So Many Rappers

12. Business Or Art (Feat. Talib Kweli)

13. Bring It Back Here

14. One Of The Best Yet (Big Shug Interlude)’

15. Take Flight (Militia, Pt. 4) (Feat. Big Shug & Freddie Foxxx0

16. Bless the Mic

Speaking previously in a statement issued to NME, DJ Premier said: “I never lost faith, or wavered. I still felt Gang Starr inside of me, it just happened to be nine years later.”

Speaking of fans’ wait for new Gang Starr music, he added: “We all want the things we want right now, but I am a patient guy. I hung in there and I just kept believing.”