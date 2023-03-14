Gangsta Boo’s posthumous album to feature Run The Jewels, Skepta

Gangsta Boo’s upcoming posthumous album will reportedly feature Run The Jewels, Skepta and Latto among others.

According to a report from TMZ Hip Hop, a source close to Gangsta Boo’s estate has confirmed that several prolific names in rap have been secured to appear on the late Three 6 Mafia rapper’s posthumous album.

Run The Jewels, Skepta, Latto, La Chat and Crunchy Black will reportedly rap on the album while Drumma Boy, Nick Hook and Run The Jewels’ El-P are set to produce on the record.

Gangsta Boo’s former Three 6 Mafia bandmates DJ Paul and Juicy J are “in talks to provide some production heat” alongside Metro Boomin and BeatKing.

While a release date for Gangsta Boo’s posthumous album has yet to be confirmed, sources tell TMZ Hip Hop that it is being planned for August 7, which would have been the late rapper’s 44th birthday.

Gangsta Boo – real name Lola Chantrelle Mitchell – was found dead at the age of 43 on January 1. While an official cause of death has yet to be announced, sources close to the deceased rapper tell TMZ Hip Hop that Gangsta Boo’s death scene show “narcotics were found on her person and that a fentanyl-laced substance” was involved in the rapper’s death.

Gangsta Boo joined Three 6 Mafia when she was just 15, after catching the attention of DJ Paul during a school talent show. Gangsta Boo would go on to release multiple influential rap records with the group before releasing her debut solo album ‘Enquiring Minds’ in 1998. In 2001, she left Three 6 Mafia to pursue her solo career, releasing further albums ‘Both Worlds *69’ (2001) and ‘Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera’ (2003).