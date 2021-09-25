Garbage among those paying tribute to booking agent Steve Strange, who has died aged 53

Garbage, Frank Turner and The Brian Jonestown Massacre are among those across the music industry paying tribute to beloved booking agent Steve Strange, who has died aged 53 following a short illness.

Strange co-founded the X-Ray Touring booking agency in 2005, and worked as the booking agent for international acts including but not limited to Queens Of The Stone Age, Coldplay, Eminem, Snow Patrol, Jimmy Eat World and more.

In a statement posted to social media, X-Ray announced the sad news of Strange’s death, writing: “X-ray Touring are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Strange, one of the founding partners of the agency, has passed away after a short illness. We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss.

“Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.

It added: “A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.

“Steve had the best ears in the agency business, signing and developing the careers of countless world class Artists from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours.”

Among those paying tribute to Strange include Garbage, who wrote: “Rest in the music dear Steve Strange. Fine promoter and a great friend to musicians around the globe. You will be missed sir.”

Frank Turner added: “Profoundly shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Strange of @XrayTouring – an absolute giant of the industry and a kind and friendly heart. RIP.”

Tim Burgess also paid tribute, writing: “Absolutely heartbreaking news about Steve Strange. Our agent, our friend and one of life’s most gloriously upbeat people. You will be missed, celebrated and remembered so fondly. Goodnight big man.”

See a range of tributes to Strange below:

No words…… not yet……No words!!!!!!! Steve Strange…..hero, mentor, father figure!!!!….RIP! pic.twitter.com/87O7Y1vqsh — Jesse Hughes (@jesseEODM) September 25, 2021

Rest In Peace to my former agent, Steve Strange, he did so much, and helped our group in so many ways in 🇬🇧, more than that, he did the same for a lot of my friends and peers. My condolences — anton newcombe (@antonnewcombe) September 25, 2021

Terrible news about Steve Strange, can’t quite believe it. A massive part of my personal history in live music, one of the first people in our industry I ever got to know as a real person and a friend. Words are inadequate to describe a force of human nature like Steve. — Mark Davyd (@markdavyd) September 25, 2021