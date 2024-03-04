Garbage announce summer 2024 UK and European tour

Garbage have announced a UK and European headline tour, kicking off this summer. Find all the details below.
- READ MORE: Garbage’s Shirley Manson interviewed: “We got the shit beaten out of us for our Bond song”
The alt-rock pioneers – comprising frontwoman Shirley Manson, Duke Erikson, Steve Marker, and Butch Vig – will perform across June and July, including a stop at the Wembley OVO Arena on July 20.
The European leg of the tour will open at Magnolia in Milan on June 26, followed by shows in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and more.
The UK shows will kick off with a festival slot at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on July 12, before they hit Edinburgh, Bridlington, Wolverhampton, Manchester and London.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday (March 8) at 10am GMT, following a fan pre-sale on Thursday (March 7) at 10am local time. You’ll be able to purchase your tickets here.
“So excited to announce that after 5 long years, we are finally returning to Europe this summer. Hope you will be able to join us,” the band shared on Instagram.
Garbage’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:
JUNE
26 – Milan, Italy, Magnolia
27 – Lausanne, Switzerland, Les Docks
29 – Tilburg, Netherlands, 013
30 – Luxembourg, Rockhal
JULY
2 – Wiesbaden, Germany, Schlachthof
4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Eats Music Hall
5 – Cologne, Germany, Palladium
6 – Paris, France, Le Grande Rex
9 – Barcelona, Spain, Razzmatazz
10 – Madrid, Spain, Mad Cool
12 – Glasgow, UK, TRNSMT Festival
14 – Edinburgh, UK, Usher Hall
15 – Bridlington, UK, Bridlington Spa
17 – Wolverhampton, UK, Wolverhampton Civic at The Halls
19 – Manchester, UK, 02 Apollo
20 – London, UK, Wembley OVO Arena
The tour announcement comes shortly after Garbage announced details of an expanded reissue of their 2005 album ‘Bleed Like Me’.
Speaking about the new expanded reissue of the album, former NME Icon Award winner Manson said: “This album was tricky to make and resulted in the band taking a five year hiatus shortly after it was released.
“However over the years it has become a mainstay of our discography so we decided to finally make it available on vinyl due to the many pained pleas from our fans.”