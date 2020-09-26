Garbage confirm they’ve finished their seventh studio album

Garbage have confirmed that they’ve finished a new studio album.

Writing on Instagram, Shirley Manson this morning (September 26) revealed that the group have finished working on their seventh studio album.

Manson wrote: “There were far more important things happening this week so I didn’t want to crow but we have big news in the house of garbage. It is official. We have finally finished #7 and delivered it, hook line and sinker to our new business partners.”

The comment was posted alongside a picture of Manson writing lyrics from the new album in a large book.

You can see the post below:

Manson added: “I sat tonight with our engineer (and my long suffering husband) to listen to it from top to bottom and I have to admit, I felt pretty smug about it all, if the truth be told.

“Love you lots. Wish you were here to enjoy the initial listening process with us. However you will get to judge it for yourselves soon enough.

“Can’t WAIT for you all to hear it. Thank you for loving on us. Hope we haven’t let you down. I don’t believe we have. But you will all ultimately be the judge of THAT.”

Last summer, Manson told NME that Garbage’s upcoming new material would be “sort of cinematic-sounding” while containing some “pretty personal” lyrics.

“It’s like [previous album] ‘No Horses’ [2017] because it’s a little softer, and more expansive. There are Roxy influences in there. Butch Vig [drummer and producer] of course, was formerly the President of The Roxy Music Fan Club in Madison, Wisconsin.”