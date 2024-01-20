Garbage pay tribute to The Shangri-Las’ Mary Weiss: “I identified very much with you”

Garbage have paid tribute to Mary Weiss of The Shangri-Las, who was confirmed to have passed away yesterday (January 19), aged 75.

The rock band took to Instagram to pay tribute, writing: “Sad to hear of your passing Mary Weiss. You gave me much pleasure while I was growing up. In point of fact you still do and always will.

“I identified very much with you when I was a teen. I loved the spooky side of you. I loved that the Shangri-Las eventually became a trio. As the middle child of three sisters, somehow this held great significance for me. It meant something that you were born on the same day as my younger sister. I appreciated your grit and your grind. Your easy style. And the swagger in your cool clear, effortless voice.”

“I know the music business took its toll on you and robbed you of your joy at some point. No matter in the end. Your music lives on. It continues to resonate with seeking souls who need you. Now more than ever. Rest in the sands of Shangri La dear love. You will be remembered.”

Weiss was part of the Shangri-Las, who were known for a string of artful, cinematic singles in the ‘60s which often depicted highly melodramatic teen tragedies, including ‘Leader of the Pack’ (a US Number One single), ‘I Can Never Go Home Anymore’ and ‘Give Him a Great Big Kiss’.

She also released her lone solo album ‘Dangerous Game’ in 2007, with the backing of Memphis garage rock band Reigning Sound.

Tributes have flooded in from the entertainment world for Weiss – you can read a running list here.