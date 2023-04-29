Garbage share cover of Siouxsie And The Banshees’ ‘Cities In Dust’

Garbage have shared their cover of Siouxsie And The Banshees’ ‘Cities In Dust’ on streaming services – check it out below

The cover originally featured on Garbage’s Record Store Day exclusive EP ‘Witness To Your Love’ alongside a remastered version of the rare 2008 title track and two previously unreleased tracks from the sessions for Garbage’s 2021 album ‘No Gods, No Masters’.

‘Cities In Dust’ was originally released in 1986 as part of Siouxsie And The Banshees’s seventh album ‘Tinderbox’. Garbage shared an official video for ‘Cities In Dust’ yesterday (April 28) alongside the message “With love from all of us to Siouxsie And The Banshees”.

Check out the video below and stream the entire EP here.

Garbage are currently gearing up to head out on a North American tour alongside Noel Gallagher‘s High Flying Birds.

The tour will kick off in Auburn, Washington on June, 2, 2023 – release day for Gallagher’s new album ‘Council Skies’ – followed by stops in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Tampa, New York and many more.

The run of shows ends in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 15. Metric are special guests on the tour and any remaining tickets are available to purchase here.

Meanwhile, Siouxsie And The Banshees’ Siouxsie Sioux recently confirmed her first live dates in over a decade with a headline slot at Latitude Festival alongside a string of her own headline shows and further festival appearances in the UK and in Europe.

Check out the complete run of dates below and grab tickets here.

MAY

03 – Brussels, Belgium – AB

04 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

07 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

20 Pasadena, California – Cruel World

JUNE

21 – Wolverhampton – The Halls

23 – Athens, Greece – Release

29 – Madrid – Noches del Botánico

JULY

01 – France – Eurockéennes Belfort

07 – Tynemouth Priory And Castle

23 – Suffolk – Latitude Festival

25 – Scotland, Glasgow – Kelvingrove Bandstand

AUGUST

07 – Belgium, Lokeren – Lokersefeesten

31 – Spain, Malaga – Cala Mijas Festival

SEPTEMBER

02 – Portugal, Lisbon – Kalorama Festival

07 – London – Troxy

These shows are the first time Siouxsie Sioux has performed live since Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival in 2013, which was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

At the time, she performed an unprecedented two sold-out shows and surprised fans with an unannounced rendition of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ 1980 album ‘Kaleidoscope’ alongside hit songs including ‘Face to Face’ and ‘Here Comes That Day’.