Garbage’s Shirley Manson curates ‘Every Day Is International Women’s Day’ playlist

Shirley Manson has shared a playlist to celebrate women in music on International Women’s Day.

The Garbage frontwoman said her ‘Every Day Is International Women’s Day’ selection features “a few of my current favourite ladies”, with picks ranging from St Vincent and Little Simz to Grimes and Arlo Parks.

The 47-song playlist, which clocks in at 2 hours 49 minutes, also includes tracks by Laura Marling, Porridge Radio, Arca, Robyn, Fiona Apple, Jehnny Beth, Sudan Archives, Peaches, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazerr, and many more. See the full list below.

Advertisement

Elsewhere music industry figures have spoken out for today’s (March 8) annual celebration, which seeks to champion and pay tribute to women the world over.

Acts including Little Mix, Christine And The Queens, Rita Ora, The Staves and others have used their platforms to celebrate women. Christine And The Queens wrote on Twitter (as translated from French to English) to “listen to female performers every day of the year” to support female-identifying people making art.

Today is #InternationalWomensDay. There is no force greater than a group of unified women. Today, more then ever, we should highlight and celebrate the importance of women sticking together. To all the women that have inspired, uplifted, and given me hope, Thank You!! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YgYLuuaItw — Rita Ora 💥 (@RitaOra) March 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Rita Ora wrote on Twitter: “There is no force greater than a group of unified women. Today, more than ever, we should highlight and celebrate the importance of women sticking together. To all the women that have inspired, uplifted, and given me hope, Thank You!! 🖤”

Advertisement

In Garbage news, last September Manson confirmed that the band had finished their as-yet-untitled seventh album. The year previous, Manson told NME that the band’s upcoming new material would be “sort of cinematic-sounding” while containing some “pretty personal” lyrics.

No release date for the new album has been set.