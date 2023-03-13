Gary Glitter back in jail a month after his early release

Convicted paedophile Gary Glitter is back behind bars for breaching his bail agreement, a month after he was released from prison early.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was jailed for 16 years in February 2015 after being found guilty of sexually abusing three young girls between 1975 and 1980.

He was sentenced for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one for having sex with a girl under 13. During sentencing, Judge Alistair McCreath said he could find “no real evidence” that Glitter had atoned for his crimes.

Advertisement

Last month, Glitter was freed from prison after serving half his 16-year sentence. A Ministry of Justice spokesperson told the BBC that “sex offenders like Paul Gadd are closely monitored” by the police and probation officers, and “face some of the strictest licence conditions”. Police were called to a disturbance at his bail hotel in Hampshire a few days after his release after a crowd of protesters are understood to have gathered outside the property.

Now, as Sky News reports, Glitter has been returned to custody after breaking his bail licence conditions.

A probation service spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

Since his prison release, it’s been revealed that a documentary series about Glitter is in development at Netflix.

The three-part series, currently under the working title Hunting Gary Glitter, will cover the singer’s life story and his later conviction for child sex abuse offences.

Advertisement

Along with featuring unseen photographs and archive footage, the series will include access to the journalists who pursued Glitter over several years and alerted authorities to his whereabouts in South East Asia, leading to his arrest.

The series is directed by Sam Hobkinson (The Confession) and produced by Cammy Millard (The Puppet Master). Production has been underway for a number of months.

According to The Times, Amazon Prime Video and ITV also have documentaries in the works about the singer.