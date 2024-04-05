Gary Neville on making his DJ debut at Kendal Calling 2024: “What the hell am I doing?”

Gary Neville has spoken about making his forthcoming DJ debut at Kendal Calling with Tim Burgess.

The pundit and former Manchester United defender is set to perform at the festival at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District on August 4 under the alias G-Dog.

He told Geoff Shreeves on his podcast, Football, Music And Me: “I finished my football career, there were many things I did to put myself out of my comfort zone. I’m actually DJing with Tim at Kendal Calling, I mean… what the hell am I doing?”

“I’m trying to wangle my way out of it,” he added. “But I can’t once I’ve said yes to something.”

Advertisement

When asked if he’d ever DJ’d before, Neville replied: “Never in my life!” before adding that he is hoping to “just press a play button” when he steps on stage.

He continued: “Obviously Tim has [played] thousands of times, I’ll just be accompanying him. I’m worried about what I actually have to do, to be honest. Tim just said we’d play a group of songs on the Sunday night after the final acts are on, but obviously there’s loads of people still there.”

Recommended

Neville went on to say that he will consult with Burgess before he goes on stage.

He added: “A couple of months before, I’ll get together with Tim and see what songs we think people will want that time of night, and hopefully he’ll come up with a good setlist.”

This year’s headliners at Kendal Calling, which takes place, from August 1-4, include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini, The Streets, Paul Heaton & Rianne Downey and Keane.

Other acts on the bill include Sugababes, Feeder, The Snuts, Pale Waves, Declan McKenna, Peace, The Lottery Winners, The Reytons, CMAT, Kate Nash, The Pigeon Detectives, Katy B and Glasvegas

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Burgess recently launched a touring bag, inspired by The Charlatans’ single ‘How High’.