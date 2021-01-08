Gary Numan announces 18th solo album, ‘Intruder’

Gary Numan has announced that he will be releasing a new album called ‘Intruder’ later this year.

The upcoming release, which is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Savage: Songs From A Broken World’, is set to arrive on May 21 and will be preceded by its lead single and title track on Monday (January 11).

Numan’s 18th solo set is “a philosophical examination of a potential future apocalypse: the planet can only survive by purging its inhabitants,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

Speaking about the album, Numan said: “‘Intruder’ looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment.”

“The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being,” he continued. “It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back.

“Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it.”

‘Intruder’, which will be released on CD, deluxe CD, black heavyweight double-vinyl, picture disc double-vinyl and digital formats on May 21, is available to pre-order here.

You can see the tracklist for the album below:

‘Betrayed’

‘The Gift’

‘I Am Screaming’

‘Intruder’

‘Is This World Not Enough’

‘A Black Sun

‘The Chosen’

‘And It Breaks Me Again’

‘Saints And Liars’

‘Now And Forever’

‘The End of Dragons’

‘When You Fall’ (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital formats)

‘The End of Dragons (alt piano)’ (bonus track on vinyl and digital formats)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Numan has revealed that he doesn’t listen to music for pleasure, admitting that he can’t help but pick it apart when listening.

“I don’t listen to music at all,” he said in a recent interview. “Not for pleasure. It’s impossible to listen without picking it apart, so it’s a bit like working. Also, I’ve got three children, four dogs and a very noisy wife, so if I do find a quiet moment I treasure it.”