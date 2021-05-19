Gary Numan has announced a UK headline tour for 2022 – you can see the full schedule below.

The synth-pop icon will hit the road next April in support of his new album ‘Intruder’, which is released this Friday (May 21). Tickets go on sale next Friday (May 28) at 9:30am BST – get yours here.

Kicking off in Cardiff on April 28, Numan’s ‘Intruder Tour’ will also make stop-offs in Bristol, Brighton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and other cities throughout May. A performance at London’s Wembley arena will take place on May 7, 2022.

Advertisement

“To say I’ve missed touring would be a colossal understatement,” Numan said in a statement. “It’s the life I chose when I was a teenager so not being able to tour the world has been very difficult.

So excited to get back on the stage. Tickets for the #IntruderTour go on-sale on Friday 28th May at 9.30am BST. If you pre-order the album from my store you’ll get access to the pre-sale from Wednesday 26th May at 9:30am BST. You can pre-order here: https://t.co/p2dvgEDrQy pic.twitter.com/YcEFKxJQYV — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) May 18, 2021

“But now things are changing once again and the next UK tour has been announced and I am as excited as I was when all this started for me a lifetime ago. More so in fact. I can’t wait to walk out onto a stage again, to hear the roar of the crowd, the ear shattering volume of the music, to be bathed in light and soak up that emotion. It’s what I’m here for.”

Fans who pre-order Numan’s new record via his official website will be able to access a ticket pre-sale next Wednesday (May 26) at 9:30am BST.

In a four-star review of Gary Numan’s ‘Intruder’, NME wrote: “This record’s author has always sounded slightly out of time […] But in 2021, and with ‘Intruder’, he’s chiming with the times – and sounding thrillingly relevant in the process.”

Advertisement

Gary Numan will play:

Thu April 28 2022 – CARDIFF University Great Hall

Sat April 30 2022 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Sun May 01 2022 – BRIGHTON Centre

Mon May 02 2022 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Thu May 05 2022 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Fri May 06 2022 – PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Sat May 07 2022 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Mon May 09 2022 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange

Tue May 10 2022 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Wed May 11 2022 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 City Hall

Thu May 12 2022 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Sat May 14 2022 – NORTHAMPTON Royal and Derngate

Sun May 15 2022 – NORWICH UEA

Mon May 16 2022 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Wed May 18 2022 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Fri May 20 2022 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Tue May 24 2022 – DUBLIN Olympia