The gates are open: See the early arrivals and photos of the site at Glastonbury 2019

Here's what Glasto looks like so far...

The gates of Glastonbury 2019 are officially open, with early arrivals flocking to Worthy Farm to score a decent place to camp. Check out photos and footage of the site so far below.

Festival-goers could head to the car parks from 9pm last night, but the gates were opened by organiser Michael Eavis himself at 8am this morning.

“It’s never been better, and it’s never been as good as this one,” he told the public in a video posted to Twitter. “The weather looks good. It looks marvellous. Thank you for coming and welcome to Worthy Farm.”

Check out more photos and footage from Glastonbury 2019 below, including shots from campers, workers and co-organiser Emily Eavis showing off features from the site including the Green Fields, the Park and this year’s Pyramid Stage.

“We’ve got some incredible additions,” Emily Eavis told NME about this year’s Glasto site. “Block9 are doing this thing called IICON. Block9 is probably one of the most popular late night destinations. The recreation of the New York ‘80s gay club The NYC Downlow is just incredible. That’s always a massive hit with people, but this year they’ve expanded into the field next door. IICON is this new installation that they have and what they’ve created is just mindblowing.

“They’ve built this enormous head and stage which will host up to 19,000 people. We’ve been working on that all throughout the fallow year, and to see it come into fruition and look as impressive as it does is extremely satisfying.”

Asked about the one thing that festival-goers should check out on Worthy Farm this year, she replied: “I would say the new structure for Arcadia. It’s called Pangea, and it’s an enormous crane that you can see from pretty much the entire site. It’s quite crazy and hard to describe, but it’s going to carry a moon and circumnavigate the Earth which is at the base of the tower. It’s going to have fire and music. You know, a whole line-up of brilliant music and classic Arcadia pyro as well.”

With a very promising weather forecast, Glastonbury will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge lineup that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few.

Check out the full stage times and schedule here, and check back at NME for the latest Glastonbury 2019 news, reviews, interviews, photos and more.