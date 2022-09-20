GAYLE cancels North American ‘Avoiding College’ tour: “I’m learning how to be an adult”

GAYLE has cancelled her forthcoming headline tour of North America, citing her struggles with adapting to the rigours of a touring lifestyle.

The singer’s ‘Avoiding College’ tour was initially set to kick off on Saturday October 8, when she was due to perform in Oklahoma. Should the tour have gone ahead, GAYLE would have taken in a further 18 cities up until Friday November 11, when she would’ve played to fans in Fort Lauderdale.

GAYLE announced the cancellation in a note posted to her Instagram Story, writing today (September 19): “Hey everyone, I am cancelling my tour that starts next month. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. It really does mean the world to me. You’ll get a refund and I hope to see you at these shows next year.”

As for exactly why she axed the run, GAYLE explained that she’s “learning how to be an adult and how best to do this new life”. She was quick to note that she still plans to embrace it, though, continuing: “I love it so much and I’m trying to do it the best way I can. I’ll still be playing the festivals and working on new music.”

GAYLE’s next festival set will come at Firefly in Delaware, where she’ll perform this Thursday (September 22) alongside the likes of Halsey, Willow, 100 Gecs and Mannequin Pussy. She’ll also appear at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio festival on Saturday (September 24), Breakaway in Carolina on Saturday October 1, and Austin City Limits on Friday October 7.

Reviewing GAYLE’s show in London earlier this year, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote: “If not a full-blown storm, then GAYLE can conjure some seriously heavy weather. The Nashville-based vocalist and multi-instrumentalist appears though out of nowhere, stepping out of a scarlet-lit fog to the mic – a flash of electric guitar, choker necklaces, and red and brown split-dyed hair.

“She immediately breaks into charging opener ‘Luv Starved’, and an emotional release rains down: her vocals are deep and bruised, while drums tumble in behind her like currents of heavy wind. It’s breathtaking.”