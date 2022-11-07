Gaz Coombes announces 2023 UK and European headline tour

Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes has announced details of a headline tour of the UK and Europe in 2023 – see dates below and buy tickets here.

The singer will release his fourth solo album, ‘Turn The Car Around’, on January 13 via Hot Fruit Recordings/ Virgin Music (pre-order/pre-save here). It was announced back in September with first single ‘Don’t Say It’s Over’.

Around the album’s release date in January, Coombes will head on a short in-store tour of the UK, before headline European dates begin in March.

Advertisement

April will then see him return to the UK for headline dates that end with a London gig at Electric Ballroom.

“‘Turn The Car Around’ is a record that I’ve been building up to for the last seven years,” Coombes explained of the new album in a statement. It’s said that the project “captures the ups and downs of modern life and all the small print in between”.

The forthcoming record serves as the final part of a trilogy that began with Coombes’ 2015 LP ‘Matador’ and continued with his most recent full-length, 2018’s ‘World’s Strongest Man’.

Tickets for the new March and April tour dates go on sale from 9am GMT on Friday, November 11. See the full list of all dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

12 – Rough Trade East, London

13 – Pryzm, Kingston

14 – Rough Trade, Bristol

15 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

16 – HMV, Manchester

17 – Phase One, Liverpool

18 – Resident, Brighton

19 – Truck, Oxford

19 – Vinilo, Southampton

MARCH 2023

1 – De Roma, Antwerp

2 – Paradiso Noord (Tolhuistuin), Amsterdam

3 – La Maroquinerie, Paris

5 – Les Docks, Lausanne

6 – Freiheitshalle, Munich

7 – Santeria Toscana 31, Milan

9 – Zakk (Zentrum für Aktion, Kultur und Kommunikation), Dusseldorf

10 – Mojo Club, Hamburg

11 – Hole44, Berlin

13 – Lille Vega, Copenhagen

14 – John Dee, Oslo

15 – Pustervik, Gothenburg

Advertisement

APRIL 2023

14 – The Academy Dublin

15 – Limelight 2, Belfast

17 – The Garage, Glasgow

18 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle Upon Tyne

19 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

21 – The Mill, Birmingham

22 – Club Academy, Manchester

24 – Junction, Cambridge

25 – The Waterfront, Norwich

27 – Concorde 2, Brighton

28 – SWX, Bristol

29 – Electric Ballroom, London

Coombes has already previewed the upcoming LP with the single ‘Sonny The Strong’, which came out over the summer.

Elsewhere, Coombes recently reflected on performing at this month’s Taylor Hawkins tribute show with Supergrass. “It was a beautiful night,” he said.

Supergrass played a three-song set at the special Wembley Stadium event. Coombes also covered David Bowie‘s classic single ‘Modern Love’ alongside Nile Rodgers. “It was just one of the most incredible moments of my life,” Coombes remembered. “I mean, that song means a lot to me.”